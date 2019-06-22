Glen Echo Park in Bethesda, Md., holds first LGBTQ Family Day

Glen Echo Park is holding its first ever LGBTQ Family Day on Sunday in honor of Pride Month.

Rainbow flags will be flying Sunday at Glen Echo Park in Bethesda, Maryland. The park is holding its first ever LGBTQ Family Day in honor of Pride Month.

Montgomery County Council Member Evan Glass is hosting the event, which includes arts and crafts, refreshments and free rides on the park’s antique carousel.

“As the first LGBTQ member of the council, I realized there weren’t really any events happening within the county and everyone had to go to D.C. or other jurisdictions. So I wanted our residents and our families to be able to celebrate Pride Month right here in Montgomery County,” Glass said.

The events will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park for arts and culture.

“Families that come to Glen Echo will be able to purchase tickets to see the Cat in the Hat (Adventure Theater) and Cinderella (Puppet Company), both of which are live performances. We’ll also have face painting and opportunities to ride the historic carousel,” Glass said.

Coincidentally, the day will offer one of the last chances this year to ride the antique carousel with its hand-carved and hand-painted wood figures, serenaded by the antique Wurlitzer band organ.

The park has announced that the carousel is closing June 30 for building repairs and won’t reopen until next spring.

