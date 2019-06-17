202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » In memory of mom,…

In memory of mom, Montgomery Co. boy forgoes birthday gifts in order to ‘destroy cancer’

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP June 17, 2019 6:11 pm 06/17/2019 06:11pm
3 Shares

Faced with unimaginable loss at a very young age, an 8-year-old Potomac, Maryland, boy wanted something other than presents for his birthday — a donation to a good cause.

Joey Goldberg turned his grief into determination to fight the very disease that claimed the life of his mother: cancer. In 2017, Goldberg’s mother, Lauri, died of breast cancer.

For his birthday, Goldberg wanted to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, an organization trying to bring an end to breast cancer. “Me and my dad decided that we want to start a fundraiser and just, and just like, destroy cancer,” Goldberg said.

According to Goldberg’s father, Aaron, the family thought that Goldberg’s mom had beaten cancer after surgery. However, more than a year after the surgery, the cancer returned and spread throughout her body.

Coping with the loss of his mother has been difficult for the young boy, his father said. In April, Aaron Goldberg helped his son set up a birthday fundraiser on Facebook in which he asked people to donate $8, with the goal of raising $188. But that total was quickly surpassed.

“Some people donated a lot more than $8,” Joey Goldberg said.

Aaron Goldberg said the outpouring of support for his son’s fundraiser was amazing. Two weeks of fundraising raised $1,300.

“It’s really a testament to Joey, and his strength, and his ability to work through some of his emotions about his mom,” Aaron Goldberg said.

Seeing this fundraiser’s success, the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Maryland decided to have a big check printed out and then showed up at Joey Goldberg’s school, Beverly Farms Elementary, so that the second grader could sign and present the check to them.

“I’ve never had a child at the age of 8 raise money. It’s just never happened before,” said Susan G. Komen Executive Director Michael Jessup during a presentation in front of Joey Goldberg’s classmates and teachers.

“It felt really good but a little bit embarrassing, because they did it in the middle of music class,” Joey Goldberg said.

His father said the fundraiser has also helped the family heal after the loss, as they all have come together to rally behind the boy’s efforts.

Joey Goldberg is also talking about making this a yearly birthday tradition to honor his mother. But for now, he hopes the money he raised this year will go to help scientists develop new ways to fight cancer.

“What do we want to do to cancer?” Aaron Goldberg asked his son.

Joey Goldberg quickly answered, “Kick their butt and send it to H-E-L-L.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
cancer Education News Health & Fitness News joey goldberg Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News susan g. komen foundation
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families