Person rescued after getting stuck on zip line in Montgomery Co.

By Teddy Gelman June 3, 2019 11:41 am 06/03/2019 11:41am
A person was rescued after getting hurt while on a zip line in Dickerson, Maryland, Monday.

Around midmorning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted that a person was halfway down a zip line when they hit a tree branch and became suspended in the air at the Calleva Farm off Martinsburg Road near Whites Ferry Road.

According to its website, Calleva Farm is a camp program for kids ages 4 through 17.

The person was safely removed from the zip line and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Topics:
calleva farm Local News Maryland News montgomery county fire and rescue Montgomery County, MD News Teddy Gelman zip line
