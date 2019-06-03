Person rescued after getting stuck on zip line in Montgomery Co.

A person has been rescued after hitting a brunch and getting stuck while suspended on a zip line in Dickerson, Maryland, on Monday.

Around midmorning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted that a person was halfway down a zip line when they hit a tree branch and became suspended in the air at the Calleva Farm off Martinsburg Road near Whites Ferry Road.

According to its website, Calleva Farm is a camp program for kids ages 4 through 17.

The person was safely removed from the zip line and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

