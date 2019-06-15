Montgomery Co. teen to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ teen tournament

A teenager from Chevy Chase, Maryland, will compete on the game show "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday.

A teenager from Chevy Chase, Maryland, will compete on the ABC game show “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday.

Montgomery Blair High School junior Sophia Weng is in the quarterfinals of the show’s Teen Tournament, DCist reported.

Sophia told DCist she had always been a fan of trivia, and has done competitions such as Science Bowl and Quiz Bowl at her high school.

The tournament will pit 15 teenagers between the ages of 14 to 17 for a grand prize of $100,000. On June 19, Weng will face off against a freshman from Georgia and a junior from Ohio.

A 32-week winning streak by trivia whiz James Holzhauer recently put the show in the spotlight. Viewers speculated whether Holzhauer could beat Ken Jennings’ 74-game win streak, but Holzhauer was defeated by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.

Earlier this year in March, host Alex Trebek announced that he had pancreatic cancer and vowed to fight the disease and keep working. Two months later, Trebek announced that he is in “near remission” and that doctors said his response to the treatment is “kind of mind-boggling.”

Jeopardy! airs Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Watch a preview of the Teen Tournament.



