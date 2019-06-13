Montgomery Co. extends free deck inspections following recent collapses

Inspectors advise residents to thoroughly inspect their decks on a regular basis to keep the structure sound and to ensure its longevity.

The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services is extending its free residential deck inspection service into the summer months.

This announcement comes after two deck collapses in Germantown, Maryland, within two weeks.

Inspectors advise residents to thoroughly inspect their decks on a regular basis to keep the structure sound and to ensure its longevity.

“DPS offers free deck inspections to educate residents about deck safety,” said DPS Acting Director Hadi Mansouri in a news release. “We also offer a free Deck Maintenance Checklist on our website. However, if a homeowner is concerned about the condition of their deck or if it is showing sign of rot or disrepair, we recommend residents discontinue the use of the deck until it has been inspected and assessed structurally sound.”

To schedule a free deck inspection, call 311 or 240-777-0311. Residents may request an inspection online by visiting the County’s website.

Once the request has been received, the homeowner will be contacted by an inspector to schedule a time and date for the inspection.

DPS offers free deck inspections annually during “Building Safety Month,” which is celebrated during the month of May. Last month, inspectors scheduled 90 deck inspections around the County.

Since the program began in 2009, DPS has completed a total of 671 deck maintenance inspections.

The free deck inspections are available to all Montgomery County residents, excluding those who live in the cities of Rockville and Gaithersburg because these municipalities have their own permitting departments.

For more information about DPS, visit its website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.