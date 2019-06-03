Montgomery Co. sues former employee busted for embezzlement

Byung "Peter" Band cost Montgomery County, Maryland, millions; now the county is suing its former economic development official.

He cost Montgomery County, Maryland, millions; now he’s being sued by his former employer.

Montgomery County is suing former county economic official Byung “Peter” Bang and several others connected with a scheme that embezzled millions from the county. The lawsuit was first reported by Bethesda Magazine.

The accusations listed in the lawsuit against Bang and the other defendants include fraud, conspiracy, violation of the Maryland False Claims Act and aiding and abetting, among others.

The county is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Bang is in the beginning of a 15-year prison sentence, after he was found guilty of stealing more the $6.7 million. At the time of his arrest, he was the chief operating officer of the county’s Department of Economic Development.

When he was sentenced back in March, Bang was ordered to pay back the county in restitution, but prosecutors admitted in court that they expected to get back only a fraction of that money.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.