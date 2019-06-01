Injured rock climber rescued near C&O Canal in Maryland

Emergency responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to an injured person near the Carderock Recreation area — a popular rock climbing spot — off the Clara Barton Parkway around 3 p.m.

A person suffered serious injuries near a rock climbing area on the C & O Canal Saturday.

Emergency responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to an injured person near the Carderock Recreation area — a popular rock climbing spot — on the service road off the Clara Barton Parkway around 3 p.m.

The person had received serious injuries but they were not life-threatening, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.