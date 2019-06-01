202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Injured rock climber rescued…

Injured rock climber rescued near C&O Canal in Maryland

By Madeleine Simon June 1, 2019 4:16 pm 06/01/2019 04:16pm
33 Shares

A person suffered serious injuries near a rock climbing area on the C & O Canal Saturday.

Emergency responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to an injured person near the Carderock Recreation area — a popular rock climbing spot — on the service road off the Clara Barton Parkway around 3 p.m.

The person had received serious injuries but they were not life-threatening, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
c&o canal Carderock Recreation Latest News Local News madeleine simon Maryland News Montgomery County Fire & EMS Montgomery County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Preview Smithsonian’s reopened dinosaur and fossil hall

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is set to reopen its dinosaur and fossil hall on Saturday. See a preview of the new “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time."

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!