Civilian, firefighter injured in Montgomery County apartment blaze

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire that caused about $1 million in damages at an apartment complex in Olney, Maryland, Saturday morning.
The blaze was caused by an overheated stereo with insufficient clearance, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire began just after 9 a.m. at an apartment complex on Spartan Road near Olney-Laytonsville Road. Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire originated at a bedroom on the floor level.
“We had to wait until Pepco arrived to control the power so we could fully extinguish the fire,” Goldstein said. “At this point, the fire is under control.”
MORE…. Olney, MD @MontgomeryCoMD several passerby’s saw smoke & assisted residents from the apartment prior to arrival of @mcfrs units, dozens of people likely to be displaced,@MCFRS_EMIHS transported several persons, incl 1 Ff all w/ NLT injuries – hear what Scott Teague says pic.twitter.com/aUU7SQQHZe