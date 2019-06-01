202
Civilian, firefighter injured in Montgomery County apartment blaze

By Zeke Hartner June 1, 2019 4:48 pm 06/01/2019 04:48pm
Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire that caused about $1 million in damages at an apartment complex in Olney, Maryland, Saturday morning.

The blaze was caused by an overheated stereo with insufficient clearance, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire began just after 9 a.m. at an apartment complex on Spartan Road near Olney-Laytonsville Road. Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire originated at a bedroom on the floor level.

“We had to wait until Pepco arrived to control the power so we could fully extinguish the fire,” Goldstein said. “At this point, the fire is under control.”

A civilian and a firefighter were injured in the course of the fire and were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Goldstein.

At the height of the fire, close to 100 firefighters were on scene working to contain it.

For several hours after the fire, crews from Montgomery County Fire and EMS remained on the scene to ensure everything was contained.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

Topics:
fire Local News Maryland News Montgomery County Fire and EMS Montgomery County, MD News olney
