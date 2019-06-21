Cellphone case, Social Security card led police to Rockville gun-store burglary suspects

Court documents provide new details in the burglary of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, last week, which ended in the death of one of the suspects at the hands of the police — including the relationship between two of the suspects.

Last week’s burglary of United Gun Shop, in Rockville, Maryland, in which the store was rammed with a stolen vehicle, was a family affair, according to court documents released this week.

Two of the suspects — Terrance Massey, 21, and Brandon Jackson, 17 — are brothers and share the same home address in Annapolis, Maryland.

The store was burglarized at about 2:35 a.m. June 13. Marquis Weems, 17, one of the suspects in the vehicle, was fatally shot by the police after the vehicle rammed the cruiser of the officer who responded. They drove off, abandoning the vehicle about a quarter-mile away on Randolph Road.

The documents say that the police found Weems’ body in the abandoned vehicle, as well as three cellphones, one of which had in its case a debit card and Social Security card in Jackson’s name.

A stakeout of Jackson’s home led to a vehicle traffic stop and the recovery of body armor, ammunition and some of the stolen weapons, as well as the arrest of Massey, the documents state. A 15-year-old from Glen Burnie also is charged in the case as a juvenile.

The 15-year-old and Massey face charges in Howard County, in connection with the June 12 burglary of Fox Firearms. In burglary, a stolen van was used to crash through the front of the store. The investigation continues.

On Friday in Montgomery County District Court, Jackson, as Massey had been previously, was ordered held without bond until trial.

The court documents also say the United Gun Shop owner saw five people wearing dark clothes and masks attempting to break into the store, and that he used a speaker in his surveillance system to say he had called police who were on the way.

That’s when one of the burglars rammed a vehicle into the building, the documents say.

Jackson was also arrested in 2017 on a charge of possession of a firearm that was stolen from West Virginia.

