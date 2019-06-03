202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Burglars smash glass of…

Burglars smash glass of 3 stores during Montgomery County break-in

By Dick Uliano June 25, 2019 10:02 pm 06/25/2019 10:02pm
33 Shares

Three neighboring businesses were broken into on Tuesday morning in a quiet, leafy Silver Spring, Maryland, neighborhood where residents said crime is an infrequent visitor.


The businesses hit in the Rock Creek Shopping Center on Grubb Road included Parkway Deli, Red Maple Asian Bistro and Fiona Nail Lounge.

“Our door was busted and so were a couple of more doors in the shopping center,” said Rigoberto Cruz, manager at Parkway Deli, which has been serving up corned beef sandwiches and other deli fare since 1963.

The suspects smashed the glass front doors on all three shops to gain entry into to the businesses in the shopping center located on the edge of Rock Creek Park.

While Cruz said the suspects left the deli empty-handed, more than $2,200 in cash was taken from next door at Red Maple Asian Bistro, according to manager David Gao.

Related Stories

“This is terrifying. I spoke to another mom, who just walked by with two kids, and she said this terrified her, as well,” said Thu Nguyen, owner of Fiona Nail Lounge, where the suspects made off with $200 in cash.

“This area is very safe, a lot of people here are, like, very calm … and have a healthy lifestyle,” Nguyen said.

By late Tuesday afternoon, glass technicians were finishing repairs on the front doors of all three shops, all of which were able to conduct business following the break-ins.

The deli is equipped with surveillance video cameras whose recordings could aid Montgomery County police in their investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
burglary crime deli dick uliano fiona nail lounge Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News parkway deli red maple asian bistro rock creek shopping center silver spring
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
DC area celebrates Fourth of July
Fourth of July across the US
Celebrity birthdays June 30-July 6
2019 Women's World Cup
Have $65M? You could own Jackie O's home
Today in History: July 5
Celebrity deaths
10 summer food and drink festivals
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars for $20K
50 Years of WTOP