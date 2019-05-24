Police: Man forces his way into Montgomery Co. home, terrorizes family

Police said a New Jersey man broke into a Laytonsville, Maryland, home and terrorized a family with a young child inside. He reportedly said, "I guess I have to kill a baby, too!"

A man who police said broke into a Laytonsville, Maryland, home earlier this week and terrorized a family with a young child inside is facing burglary charges.

Thomas S. Walton, 25, of Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested and charged after Montgomery County police said he targeted a home in the 6400 block of Sundown Road.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said, Walton approached the home and started banging on the front door. He then went to the back door and broke it down, entering the home.

Police said a family was inside a bedroom, holding the door shut as Walton tried to get in. A female resident and her child went to hide in the bathroom while the male resident tried to keep Walton out. After some struggle, Walton was able to get into the bedroom and made his way to the bathroom.

Police said that when Walton saw the woman there with her child, he reportedly said, “I guess I have to kill a baby, too!”

After the male resident shoved Walton into the bathtub, the family escaped outside to officers who had arrived.

Walton faces a number of burglary charges and two counts of malicious destruction of property. He is being held on a no-bond status at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.