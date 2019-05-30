Montgomery Co. man arrested on sex abuse, child porn charges

An Aspen Hill, Maryland, man was arrested this week after police said he secretly recorded three girls in his home and had child pornography.

Henri Josue Guevara-Chicas, 22, was arrested Thursday morning at his Gaithersburg workplace after a monthslong investigation, Montgomery County police said. He has been charged with multiple counts related to sex abuse of a minor and possession of child porn.

The investigation began mid-October 2018, when police said detectives looked into the possible distribution of child porn happening through a computer in Montgomery County. Police found that child porn was being stored and distributed from a computer located in an Aspen Hill home.

On May 1, police executed a search warrant at the address and learned that Guevara-Chicas was a resident of the home. During an interview, police said he acknowledged that there was child porn on his computer. He also made statements connected to the existence of secretly recorded videos of three girls that he made while the girls were in his home, police said.

Police later found a micro SD card with images of the young girls after officers executed a second search warrant of Guevara-Chicas’ home.

