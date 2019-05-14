Fire destroys Gaithersburg barbershop, damages other Gaitherstowne Plaza businesses

A fire that started in the Platinum Barbershop in Gaitherstowne Plaza Tuesday morning caused about $300,000 damage to businesses in the Gaithersburg, Maryland shopping center.
The cause of the fire is likely an electrical power strip, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
The barbershop has been condemned by Gaithersburg officials.
