Fire destroys Gaithersburg barbershop, damages other Gaitherstowne Plaza businesses

A fire that started in the Platinum Barbershop in Gaitherstowne Plaza Tuesday morning caused about $300,000 damage to businesses in the Gaithersburg, Maryland shopping center.

The fire caused $300,000 damage and left the Platinum Barbershop condemned and forced the closure of others. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer)

A fire that started in the Platinum Barbershop in Gaitherstowne Plaza Tuesday morning caused about $300,000 damage to businesses in the Gaithersburg, Maryland, shopping center.

The cause of the fire is likely an electrical power strip, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

The barbershop has been condemned by Gaithersburg officials.

Update – 2nd Alarm Gaitherstowne SC, 200blk N Frederick Av; several businesses affected/closed; fire damaged primarily contained to barber shop; Cause, electrical, likely power strip; Area of Origin, barber shop, cutting work station; Damage, ~$300K; 75 FFs responded; no injury pic.twitter.com/lEPAWqvyOg — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2019

The two-alarm fire occurred at 5:10 a.m. the shopping center in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue, Piringer said.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused significant water and smoke damage to several businesses.

There was water and smoke damage at Deshi Bazar, Signature Salon and Gaithersburg Animal Hospital.

The dogs and cats at the animal hospital are OK. Piringer said they sheltered in place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.