Fire destroys Gaithersburg barbershop, damages other Gaitherstowne Plaza businesses

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP May 14, 2019 8:41 am 05/14/2019 08:41am
A fire that started in the Platinum Barbershop in Gaitherstowne Plaza Tuesday morning caused about $300,000 damage to businesses in the Gaithersburg, Maryland, shopping center.

The cause of the fire is likely an electrical power strip, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

The barbershop has been condemned by Gaithersburg officials.

The two-alarm fire occurred at 5:10 a.m. the shopping center in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue, Piringer said.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused significant water and smoke damage to several businesses.

There was water and smoke damage at Deshi Bazar, Signature Salon and Gaithersburg Animal Hospital.

The dogs and cats at the animal hospital are OK. Piringer said they sheltered in place.

Topics:
colleen kelleher fire frederick avenue gaithersburg Gaitherstowne Plaza Local News Maryland News Montgomery County Fire &Rescue Montgomery County, MD News Photo Galleries Platinum Barbershop
