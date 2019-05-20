202
Family displaced after tree falls onto Potomac home, into boy’s bedroom

By Jennifer Ortiz May 20, 2019 7:42 am 05/20/2019 07:42am
What a surprise for an 11-year-old boy when a tree fell onto his family's home in Potomac, right into his bedroom. He was not hurt.

An adult and two children have been displaced after a tree fell onto their Potomac, Maryland, home around midnight Monday.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said officials responded to a two-story, single-family home on the 10800 block of Larkmeade Lane to reports of a tree on a house.

A tree had fallen from a neighboring yard on to the house, puncturing the roof and going into the bedroom where an 11-year-old child was sleeping. The tree damaged the first and second floors as well as the back of the house.

“The good thing is there were no injuries, but the bad thing is there was some pretty significant damage to the home to the point that the family is displaced,” Piringer said.

Below is a map of the area.

