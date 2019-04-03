Montgomery Co. police officers injured in motorcycle crash on I-270

The northbound lane of Interstate 270 reopened after a crash investigation closed the road for nearly three hours. At least two police officers have been hospitalized after a crash at a weigh station on Interstate 270 northbound past Clarksburg, Maryland.

The Montgomery County police said the two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

MCPD Motor Units involved in collision on NB 270 @ Weigh Station. NB 270 will be closed for at least an hour while investigated. MCPD Motor Officers involved in collision, transported to local hospital for evaluation of injuries. Info updated as available. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 3, 2019

Northbound I-270 was closed for the crash investigation. The road reopened just before noon. Southbound I-270 was seeing heavy rubbernecking delays.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

