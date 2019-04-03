202
Montgomery Co. police officers injured in motorcycle crash on I-270

By Anagha Srikanth April 3, 2019 12:54 pm 04/03/2019 12:54pm
Two police officers were taken to a hospital after a crash at a weigh station on Interstate 270 northbound past Clarksburg, Maryland.

The Montgomery County police said the two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound I-270 was closed for the crash investigation. The road reopened just before noon. Southbound I-270 was seeing heavy rubbernecking delays.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

