Montgomery Co. police officers injured in motorcycle crash on I-270

The northbound lane of Interstate 270 reopened after a crash investigation closed the road for nearly three hours. At least two police officers have been hospitalized after a crash at a weigh station on Interstate 270 northbound past Clarksburg, Maryland.
Two police officers were taken to a hospital after a crash at a weigh station on Interstate 270 northbound past Clarksburg, Maryland.
The Montgomery County police said the two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Northbound I-270 was closed for the crash investigation. The road reopened just before noon. Southbound I-270 was seeing heavy rubbernecking delays.
Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:
This is a developing story.
