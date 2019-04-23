Montgomery County Council approves Veirs Mill Road plan

Under its Vision Zero plan, Montgomery County wants to reduce the number of severe and fatal collisions on the county's roads by 35% by November. In the long term, the goal is zero traffic-related deaths by 2030.

The Montgomery County Council has approved a long term plan to transform a 4-mile stretch of Viers Mill Road from Wheaton to Rockville, Maryland.

The plan is the first one developed after the county adopted a Vision Zero policy in 2016.

As part of the plan, speed limits on sections of Veirs Mill could drop to 25 mph. Left turn lanes would also be eliminated at various points along Veirs Mill, including at Connecticut Avenue, Randolph Road, Aspen Hill Road and Twinbrook Parkway.

Other goals include encouraging the use of transit and creating more pedestrian-friendly facilities, including an overpass at the Matthew Henson Trail.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has said his goals for the plan include increasing safety for all road users — including pedestrians and cyclists — and increasing affordable housing.

According to county planning documents, 75% of the residents along the Veirs Mill corridor are African American, Hispanic and Asian. A March 22 planning memo said, “The vision of the Master Plan is to preserve and strengthen the communities of the Veirs Mill corridor.”

In the latest version of the plan, two apartment complexes — Rock Creek Woods and the Halpine View Apartments — would have to abide by these rules: 15% of available units would have to be moderately priced dwelling units and 5% would have to be “market affordable housing” units.

