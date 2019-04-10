202
2 separate fires break out throughout Montgomery Co. overnight

By Jennifer Ortiz
and Hallie Mellendorf April 10, 2019 5:05 am 04/10/2019 05:05am
Firefighters from Montgomery County, Maryland, spent much of Tuesday night battling two fires: one at a Honda dealership in Burtonsville and another at a townhouse in Germantown that has displaced a family.

Around 10 p.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to a fire at Sport Honda on the 3200 block of Automobile Boulevard. A fire department spokesman said it was a heavy, two-alarm fire.


Approximately 100 firefighters were on the scene. At least one firefighter was injured, according to the spokesman.

As of 11 p.m., the bulk of the fire had been quelled in portions of the building, but there was “still significant fire involvement.”

Another fire that displaced three adults and a child and caused extensive damage broke out at around 11 p.m. at a Germantown townhouse. Around 75 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, which was reported by a passing neighbor, along the 19900 block of Appledowre Circle.

Fire officials said the fire caused around $200,000 in damages and injured one firefighter. The cause of the fire was accidental; it originated in the exterior AC/heat pump unit and extended into the structure.

Topics:
fire heavy fire honda dealership Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service sport honda
