2 separate fires break out throughout Montgomery Co. overnight

Firefighters from Montgomery County, Maryland, spent much of Tuesday night battling two fires: one at a Honda dealership in Burtonsville and another at a townhouse in Germantown that has displaced a family.

Firefighters from Montgomery County, Maryland, spent much of Tuesday night battling two fires: one at a Honda dealership in Burtonsville and another at a townhouse in Germantown that has displaced a family.

Around 10 p.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to a fire at Sport Honda on the 3200 block of Automobile Boulevard. A fire department spokesman said it was a heavy, two-alarm fire.

2nd Alarm 3200 Automobile Blvd, Honda Dealership pic.twitter.com/luEFBEujcj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 10, 2019



Approximately 100 firefighters were on the scene. At least one firefighter was injured, according to the spokesman.

As of 11 p.m., the bulk of the fire had been quelled in portions of the building, but there was “still significant fire involvement.”

Update – @mcfrs Fire Chief on scene In Burtonsville – brief updates of 2 separate significant fires in Montgomery county in Burtonsville & Germantown pic.twitter.com/5zWMIeQJc0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 10, 2019

Another fire that displaced three adults and a child and caused extensive damage broke out at around 11 p.m. at a Germantown townhouse. Around 75 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, which was reported by a passing neighbor, along the 19900 block of Appledowre Circle.

Update (~11p) Appledowre Cir, Germantown, TH, Exterior fire w/ extension into structure, 3 adults & 1 child displaced. No injuries, ~75 FFs on scene pic.twitter.com/CBXLcjYoon — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 10, 2019

Fire officials said the fire caused around $200,000 in damages and injured one firefighter. The cause of the fire was accidental; it originated in the exterior AC/heat pump unit and extended into the structure.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.