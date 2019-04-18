83-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Rockville

An 83-year-old woman from Potomac, Maryland, has died after being hit by a car in Rockville on Thursday afternoon.
Huo K Li was struck by an Audi exiting the parking lot of 650 Hungerford Drive just before 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police.
The driver of the car, identified as Christina Kueichih Lin, 52, of Derwood, was not injured in the crash, police said.
Li was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Below is a map of the area of the crash.
