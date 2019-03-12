Worker rescued after being partially buried in trench in Germantown

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said the worker had been buried up to his chest in the 14-by-12-foot excavation site.

Crews rescued a construction worker trapped by a trench collapse Tuesday afternoon in Germantown, Maryland.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. along Germantown Road (Maryland Route 118), between Middlebrook Road and Wisteria Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the worker had been buried up to his chest in the 14-by-12-foot excavation site. His vital signs were monitored during the rescue, which took about an hour, and he was able to communicate with the crew throughout the rescue.

The man was transported to a hospital trauma center afterward.

