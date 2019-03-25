202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Process, prospects for new…

Process, prospects for new Montgomery Co. police chief discussed

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP March 25, 2019 10:29 pm 03/25/2019 10:29pm
24 Shares

Even before names are floated as possible successors to Montgomery County’s retiring police chief, there are suggestions as to how the selection process should be carried out.

Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro said she doesn’t want to see a search in the Maryland county carried out without plenty of community input — and said that’s true whether the next chief is found as the result of a national search or selected from among the current ranks.

“There are at least two candidates from within that have been identified, but what the community is saying is for there to be a much broader community-engagement process,” Navarro said.

Related Gallery

‘Front row seat to the greatest show on earth’: Outgoing Montgomery Co. police chief reflects on career

After 42 years in law enforcement, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger will be leaving the department to take a new job.
Departing Police Chief Tom Manger has identified two possible candidates for the top job — Assistant Chiefs Marcus Jones and Laura Lanham — and said they are very talented people who’d be suited for the job. But he also said it was wise for Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to conduct a national search, saying it’s smart to see who else is out there.

At a Monday morning news briefing, Navarro was asked whether she’d like to see a woman or a member of a minority group in the job.

“What we want is to find the most qualified police chief that we can find,” Navarro said, but added she wanted to see Elrich find someone “who understands what Montgomery County is all about, and who we are as a community.” She also said she wanted to see a candidate with a strong track record in community policing.

Navarro said she couldn’t speak for Elrich, but that they last talked about the issue about three months ago.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
kate ryan Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News nancy navarro tom manger
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!