Driver strikes flagger after being stopped at Takoma Park work zone

Construction and traffic can go hand in hand in the D.C. area, but one hurried driver in Takoma Park, Maryland, ended up striking a flagger after being made to stop at a work zone early Thursday, police said.

Around 4:39 a.m. Thursday, Takoma Park police said officers were called for an assault at the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Philadelphia Avenue.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was agitated at being stopped at a work zone, where a flagger had displayed a stop sign. Police said the driver told the flagger he was in a hurry, and the flagger responded that he needed to wait for the intersection to clear.

When he got close to being able to go, police said the driver accelerated on purpose and struck the flagger, bending the flagger over the hood of the car. The flagger yelled stop and was able to get off.

Police said the driver then got out of the car and yelled at the flagger. The driver then sped away.

Police were able to get the license plate of the driver’s car; he will be charged with assault.

Below is a map of the area where the assault happened.

