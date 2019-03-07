202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Driver strikes flagger after…

Driver strikes flagger after being stopped at Takoma Park work zone

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim March 7, 2019 5:16 pm 03/07/2019 05:16pm
2 Shares
The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was agitated at being stopped at a work zone, where a flagger had displayed a stop sign, Takoma Park police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/steverts)

Construction and traffic can go hand in hand in the D.C. area, but one hurried driver in Takoma Park, Maryland, ended up striking a flagger after being made to stop at a work zone early Thursday, police said.

Around 4:39 a.m. Thursday, Takoma Park police said officers were called for an assault at the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Philadelphia Avenue.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was agitated at being stopped at a work zone, where a flagger had displayed a stop sign. Police said the driver told the flagger he was in a hurry, and the flagger responded that he needed to wait for the intersection to clear.

When he got close to being able to go, police said the driver accelerated on purpose and struck the flagger, bending the flagger over the hood of the car. The flagger yelled stop and was able to get off.

Police said the driver then got out of the car and yelled at the flagger. The driver then sped away.

Police were able to get the license plate of the driver’s car; he will be charged with assault.

Below is a map of the area where the assault happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
assault Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Takoma Park Police work zone
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Years after beating, DC family shares story

A D.C. man who was brutally attacked more than six years ago while walking home from a Nationals game is working and living in D.C. again while coping with the challenges of living with a traumatic brain injury.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!