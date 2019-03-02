2 hospitalized after Rockville fire department vehicle strikes pedestrians

According to Montgomery County police, Diane Evans, 59, of Rockville, was driving a fire department SUV when she struck a man and a woman on Beall Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Montgomery County police, Diane Evans, 59, of Rockville, was driving a fire department vehicle when she struck a man and a woman on Beall Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries while the man was taken with minor injuries.

Police said Evans was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and traveling eastbound on Beall Avenue “for reasons still under investigation …”

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the collision or has additional information regarding the incident should call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred:

