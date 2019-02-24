202
Woman rescued from Silver Spring house fire

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews February 24, 2019 5:52 am 02/24/2019 05:52am
One woman was transported to a hospital after being rescued from a burning Silver Spring home. (Courtesy MCFRS)

WASHINGTON — A woman is seriously injured after a suspected kitchen fire engulfed a Silver Spring, Maryland home on Saturday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke billowing from a single-story home on the 2500 block of Holman Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

After battling heavy fire, Piringer said first responders rescued one adult woman from the home. NBC Washington reports a second resident, the woman’s daughter, escaped the fire and was found safe in a neighboring home.

Piringer said firefighting and rescue operations were complicated by hoarding conditions. Photos tweeted from the scene appeared to show extensive damage to the home’s kitchen and a firefighter navigating through a cluttered living space:

Over 65 firefighters responded to the blaze, which dealt an estimated $200,000 in damages to the property. There was no evidence of working smoke alarms in the home.

Due to the damage, authorities were working to find housing for the displaced family.

Fire officials were still trying to determine the cause of the fire on Sunday morning.

alejandro alvarez fire Local News Maryland News montgomery counter fire and rescue Montgomery County, MD News silver spring
