Montgomery Co. Council to act on resolution on lead in water

WASHINGTON — The Montgomery County Council will be taking up a resolution on lowering acceptable levels of lead in water in the county school system.

At its morning meeting, the council will introduce the resolution from councilmember Tom Hucker, to reduce the acceptable lead levels from 20 parts per billion to 5 parts per billion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there are no safe levels of lead in drinking water when it comes to children, but the Environmental Protection Agency permits up to 20 parts per billion.

A public hearing on the issue is set for March 19.

Anne Arundel school systems continue to test for lead. The latest results, according to a report in the Capital Gazette, show unacceptable levels in five percent of the tested outlets since March of last year. The testing will continue through July 1.

