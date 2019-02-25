202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. Council to…

Montgomery Co. Council to act on resolution on lead in water

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP February 25, 2019 7:49 pm 02/25/2019 07:49pm
41 Shares
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there are no safe levels of lead in drinking water when it comes to children, but the Environmental Protection Agency permits up to 20 parts per billion. (Getty Images/Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — The Montgomery County Council will be taking up a resolution on lowering acceptable levels of lead in water in the county school system.

At its morning meeting, the council will introduce the resolution from councilmember Tom Hucker, to reduce the acceptable lead levels from 20 parts per billion to 5 parts per billion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there are no safe levels of lead in drinking water when it comes to children, but the Environmental Protection Agency permits up to 20 parts per billion.

A public hearing on the issue is set for March 19.

Anne Arundel school systems continue to test for lead. The latest results, according to a report in the Capital Gazette, show unacceptable levels in five percent of the tested outlets since March of last year. The testing will continue through July 1.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
centers for disease control and prevention Education News kate ryan Latest News lead Local News Maryland News montgomery county council Montgomery County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!