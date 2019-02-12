Police seek public’s help identifying man found dead in Rockville creek

According to Montgomery County police, the body of a man who was around 6'3" tall and weighed 250 lbs. was found in a Rockville creek in the area of Lake Bernard Frank and Trailway Drive on Feb. 2, but no identification was found with the body.

WASHINGTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the corpse of a man found in a Rockville, Maryland, creek earlier this month.

According to Montgomery County police, the man who was around 6-foot-3 and weighed 250 pounds. He was found in a Rockville creek in the area of Lake Bernard Frank and Trailway Drive on Feb. 2.

The body didn’t have any identification on it, but a watch and a ghost-shaped ring were found. Police are hoping to use these personal effects to identify the man.

Ghost-Ring-727x485 This ghost-shaped ring was found on an unidentified male corpse in Rockville. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Police say there were no signs of trauma to the man’s body and that foul play is not suspected at this time. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone who has information that may help police identify the man or advance their investigation is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.