Police investigate string of CVS robberies in Maryland

By Rob Woodfork January 31, 2019 3:06 am 01/31/2019 03:06am
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police are investigating three armed robberies of CVS pharmacies in a four month span, all believed to be committed by the same suspect.

The first CVS robbery was at the University Boulevard. location in Wheaton on Oct. 21. The ensuing two robberies occurred in Silver Spring on Colesville Road., on Nov. 18 and again Jan. 27.

Police say the suspect entered the CVS, displayed a handgun and threatened two male clerks. The suspect stole money from a safe and fled.

Police have released video of the robberies and ask anyone with information on the suspect or the robberies to call (240) 773-5070.

Topics:
crime cvs Local News Maryland News Montgomery County crime Montgomery County, MD News robberies
