Police investigate string of CVS robberies in Maryland

The first CVS robbery was at the University Blvd. location in Wheaton on Oct. 21. The following two robberies occurred in Silver Spring on Colesville Rd., on Nov. 18 and again Jan. 27.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police are investigating three armed robberies of CVS pharmacies in a four month span, all believed to be committed by the same suspect.

Police say the suspect entered the CVS, displayed a handgun and threatened two male clerks. The suspect stole money from a safe and fled.

Police have released video of the robberies and ask anyone with information on the suspect or the robberies to call (240) 773-5070.

