Md. man charged with killing his mom

A Rockville man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother.

WASHINGTON — A Rockville man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Montgomery County police said they found the body of 52-year-old Arabia Camara at her home on Marianna Drive in Rockville Tuesday morning after she failed to show up for work.

When no one answered the door, police entered the home through an open window, where they found her son with blood and cuts on his hands.

Ousmane Camara, 26, was arrested and taken for treatment.

He is being held without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.