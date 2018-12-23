202.5
WATCH: Md. rescuers free horse trapped in cistern

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold December 23, 2018 10:00 am
WASHINGTON —  Rescuers worked to free a horse that got trapped to its neck after falling into an old cistern Sunday morning in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Pringer tweeted dramatic images of the horse rescue from the scene as crews spent hours digging a trench to free the 2,000-pound animal. He said the entrapped horse was extricated at around 10:30 a.m.

Piringer said the incident began around 7:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Sandy Spring Road. A veterinarian was at the scene and the horse appeared to be faring well.

Crews from neighboring Frederick County assisted with the rescue.

Here’s additional footage Pringer tweeted of the rescue:

Topics:
Animals & Pets burtonsville horses Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Sandy Spring Road
