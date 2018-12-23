WATCH: Md. rescuers free horse trapped in cistern

Rescuers in Montgomery County worked to free a horse that got trapped to its neck after falling into an old cistern Sunday morning in Burtonsville.

WASHINGTON — Rescuers worked to free a horse that got trapped to its neck after falling into an old cistern Sunday morning in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Pringer tweeted dramatic images of the horse rescue from the scene as crews spent hours digging a trench to free the 2,000-pound animal. He said the entrapped horse was extricated at around 10:30 a.m.

Update – Sandy Spring Rd., Burtonsville, 2000 pound horse has been extricated & removed From collapse cistern, veterinarian examining animal now, all seems ok pic.twitter.com/mGsPzv5BrI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

Piringer said the incident began around 7:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Sandy Spring Road. A veterinarian was at the scene and the horse appeared to be faring well.

Crews from neighboring Frederick County assisted with the rescue.

Here’s additional footage Pringer tweeted of the rescue:

Update – Sandy Spring Rd, Burtonsville horse rescue, Horse trapped in old cistern, @mcfrs trench rescue crews digging trench adjacent to where the horse is trapped, veterinarian on scene, horse seems fine pic.twitter.com/xiYJcVJStv — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

Update – Burtonsville, horse rescue, @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team making progress pic.twitter.com/Ml87QxmI9F — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

