Police seek man suspected of molesting girl, 5, in Rockville Memorial Library

Police are looking for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl says she was grabbed and molested by a man inside a library in Rockville, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old girl says she was grabbed and molested by a man inside a library in Rockville, Maryland, Saturday, police said.

Montgomery County police said the child was in the children’s section of the Rockville Memorial Library around 6 p.m. when a man came up to her, pulled down her pants and then touched her.

When that happened, the child screamed and ran to her parents who called police, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

Investigators arrived and looked at surveillance video, and police say the possible suspect was seen “lingering in and around” the children’s section for about 1 1/2 hours before the incident.

The description of the suspect is vague; police say he is a white man with a possible thin goatee and a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call police at 240-773-5448.

Below is where the library is located.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.