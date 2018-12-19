202.5
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police seek man suspected…

Police seek man suspected of molesting girl, 5, in Rockville Memorial Library

By John Domen December 19, 2018 4:56 am 12/19/2018 04:56am
20 Shares

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old girl says she was grabbed and molested by a man inside a library in Rockville, Maryland, Saturday, police said.

Montgomery County police said the child was in the children’s section of the Rockville Memorial Library around 6 p.m. when a man came up to her, pulled down her pants and then touched her.

When that happened, the child screamed and ran to her parents who called police, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

Investigators arrived and looked at surveillance video, and police say the possible suspect was seen “lingering in and around” the children’s section for about 1 1/2 hours before the incident.

The description of the suspect is vague; police say he is a white man with a possible thin goatee and a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call police at 240-773-5448.

Below is where the library is located.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime john domen Latest News Local News Maryland News molestation Montgomery County, MD News rockville Rockville Memorial Library
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500