Woman sexually assaulted by Montgomery Co. Fire & Rescue worker on way to hospital

Police say a Gaithersburg, Maryland, man is charged with assault and fourth degree sexual offenses for touching a woman inappropriately while she was being transported to a hospital.

WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue employee has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was a patient in an ambulance earlier this year, and then giving her his phone number.

Montgomery County police say Mario Arturo Obando-Rodriguez, 33, is charged with assault and sexual offenses for touching a woman inappropriately “under the pretense of providing medical treatment” while being transported to a hospital July 13.

Obando-Rodriguez has been charged with one count of second-degree assault and three counts of a fourth-degree sexual offenses.

Obando-Rodriguez was taken into custody on Nov. 30, and was released after posting $5,000 bond.

According to police, Obando-Rodriguez, of Gaithersburg, has worked with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services since 2013 and was with Fire Station 8 in Gaithersburg at the time of the assault.

Police ask members of the public with information on the incident to contact investigators at 240-773-6084.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.