Man suspected of assaulting 5-year-old girl in Md. library arrested

By Jack Pointer December 21, 2018 1:26 pm 12/21/2018 01:26pm
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police arrested a 26-year-old who they say assaulted a 5-year-old girl at Rockville Memorial Library last week.

Keelan M. Sternklar is charged with third-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault. He allegedly had been lingering around the children’s section when he pulled down the girl’s pants and touched her on Dec. 15.

The girl screamed and ran to her parents, who then notified police.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Authorities found a man resembling that person of interest in a Rockville coffee shop not far from the library the same day.

Sternklar was later arrested at a homeless shelter in Derwood, Md.

Police say Sternklar told detectives he was in the library at the time of the assault.

Topics:
crime jack pointer Keelan M. Sternklar Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Rockville Memorial Library
