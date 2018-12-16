87-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Montgomery Co.

A woman has died from serious injuries following a crash in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon.

This article has been updated.

WASHINGTON — A woman has died after being struck by a car on Friday afternoon in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police said Nancy Jean Soulen, 87, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, two days after being hit by a car while crossing Darnestown Road near Ancient Oak Drive in Darnestown, Maryland.

Investigators determined a 2015 Acura TLX had been traveling eastbound on Darnestown Road when it encountered Soulen, a resident of Darnestown, crossing the road in a southerly direction.

First responders arrived at the scene around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, and Soulen was transported to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. She died early morning on Sunday. The driver of the Acura, identified as a 21-year-old from Gaithersburg, was not injured in the crash.

Police were still investigating the cause of the collision, and ask anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.