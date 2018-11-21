202.5
Police locate driver believed…

Police locate driver believed to be involved in Gaithersburg man’s death

By Jack Pointer November 21, 2018 6:23 pm 11/21/2018 06:23pm
WASHINGTON — Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have located the driver they say was involved in a collision that killed a Gaithersburg man.

Dammeon Terrell Powell, 34, was found dead on Nov. 13 on Cherry Laurel Lane with injuries that investigators believe were caused by a vehicle striking him. Autopsy results are still pending.

The driver, whom police have yet to identify, has been cooperating with investigators, they said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 240-773-6620.

Topics:
jack pointer Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
