Police locate driver believed to be involved in Gaithersburg man’s death

WASHINGTON — Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have located the driver they say was involved in a collision that killed a Gaithersburg man.

Dammeon Terrell Powell, 34, was found dead on Nov. 13 on Cherry Laurel Lane with injuries that investigators believe were caused by a vehicle striking him. Autopsy results are still pending.

The driver, whom police have yet to identify, has been cooperating with investigators, they said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 240-773-6620.

