Montgomery Co. police charge man with rape, other assaults

By Dan Friedell November 4, 2018 5:06 pm 11/04/2018 05:06pm
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police say they charged a 34-year-old man with first-degree rape based on an assault near Shady Grove Road in Rockville on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Mahoumon Todomaey, of an unconfirmed address, allegedly assaulted a woman early Thursday morning.

He pushed the victim to a grassy area along Shady Grove Road and began to sexually assault her. The woman yelled for help and another person came to her aid. That’s when Todomaey ran off.

Todomaey left a soda bottle at the scene and detectives identified him via his fingerprints.

He was arrested on Nov. 2, and admitted to committing the rape on Nov. 1. During questioning, he also admitted assaulting two other women in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Mahogany Drive in Gaithersburg on the night of Nov. 1.

He said it was his intention to rape those two women, as well. As a result, Montgomery County Police charged Todomaey two additional counts of attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

The map below shows the location of the rape from Nov. 1.

