Man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Germantown

WASHINGTON — A man who police say was brandishing a gun on a Germantown, Maryland, street was shot by police Sunday afternoon and is in serious condition.

Montgomery County spokesman C. Thomas Jordan said officers responded to Cross Laurel Court shortly after 2:30 for reports of a man in the street with a gun. No officers were injured, Jordan said.

When officers arrived, they saw the man in the cul-de-sac with a gun. The man was shot during the encounter with officers, Jordan said.

Officers provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he remains in serious condition.

