Germantown woman arrested, charged for arson in Motel 6 fire

Joy Roselle Lloyd, 37, is charged with first-degree arson and reckless endangerment in connection with Tuesday's fire at a Motel 6 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A Germantown, Maryland, woman has been arrested for her involvement in a two-alarm fire at a Motel 6 in Gaithersburg Tuesday.

Joy Roselle Lloyd, 37, is charged with first-degree arson and reckless endangerment, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The fire occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 located at 497 Quince Orchard Road. Around 85 firefighters responded to the scene.

Update – Motel 6, Quince Orchard Rd, Gburg, 3-sty motel, fire on 2nd floor, fire under control, FFs checking for extension, bldg evacuated, whereabouts of fire occupant unknown, no injuries reported, precautionary 2nd Alarm pic.twitter.com/JdP2BZIWsB — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 31, 2018

Piringer said the fire was on the second floor of the three-story motel. The building was evacuated but the whereabouts of the occupant of where the fire originated was initially unknown, officials said.

Investigators later determined that the fire was in fact intentionally started.

The fire caused approximately $150,000 worth of damages, according to Piringer. There were no injuries reported.

