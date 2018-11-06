Amtrak train, tractor-trailer collide in Montgomery Co.

An Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer have collided Monday in Gaithersburg, Maryland, leading to a diesel fuel spill and delays on all rail traffic.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Daniel Ogren tweeted that both the train and truck spilled diesel fuel, and that there was a “significant” loss of diesel fuel from the front of the train.
There was no immediate report of injuries.
Trains resumed service later Monday evening, moving by the incident at restricted speeds.
Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg remains closed into Tuesday morning.
