Amtrak train, tractor-trailer collide in Montgomery Co.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — An Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer collided Monday in Gaithersburg, Maryland, leading to a diesel fuel spill and delays on all rail traffic.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Daniel Ogren tweeted that both the train and truck spilled diesel fuel, and that there was a “significant” loss of diesel fuel from the front of the train.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

Trains resumed service later Monday evening, moving by the incident at restricted speeds.

Amtrak train collision at Chestnut St RR xing pic.twitter.com/xc1w1SkOiL — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) November 5, 2018

Updating Amtrak crash at MC fairgrounds: 157 passengers-all triaged and removed. One trans NLT for eval. Truck was stuck on tracks. Hazmat crews mitigating fuel leaks. One home struck-no injuries. pic.twitter.com/AzxbCNqXve — MCFRSNews (@MCFRSNews) November 5, 2018

Update….. Amtrak Train vs Tractor Trailer (E Diamond Ave and Chestnut St) – TT Saddle tank Leak has been controlled. Report of significant diesel fuel leak from Front of Train ALL TRAIN TRAFFIC (MARC, AMTRAK, and CSX ) has been shut down. Expect significant delays in the area — Daniel Ogren (@mcfrsPIO4) November 5, 2018

Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg remains closed into Tuesday morning.

