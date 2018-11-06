202
Amtrak train, tractor-trailer collide in Montgomery Co.

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 6:33 am 11/06/2018 06:33am
An Amtrak train and tractor-trailer collide in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue via Twitter @MCFRSNews)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — An Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer collided Monday in Gaithersburg, Maryland, leading to a diesel fuel spill and delays on all rail traffic.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Daniel Ogren tweeted that both the train and truck spilled diesel fuel, and that there was a “significant” loss of diesel fuel from the front of the train.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

Trains resumed service later Monday evening, moving by the incident at restricted speeds.

Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg remains closed into Tuesday morning.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

