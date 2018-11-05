9 hurt after Montgomery Co. school bus and trash truck collide

A bus driver and eight students were hurt when a Montgomery County, Maryland, school bus and a trash truck collided Monday morning, police said.
WASHINGTON — A bus driver and eight students were hurt when a Montgomery County, Maryland, school bus and a trash truck collided Monday morning, police said.
The students and driver were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities responded to the collision just before 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of Norbeck Road in Aspen Hill.
The bus was headed to Farquhar Middle School in Olney, according to police.
As a result of the collision, Norbeck was closed between Layhill Road to the east and Barn Ridge Drive to the west until shortly after 10 a.m.
A map of the area where the collision happened is below.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.