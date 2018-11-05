9 hurt after Montgomery Co. school bus and trash truck collide

A bus driver and eight students were hurt when a Montgomery County, Maryland, school bus and a trash truck collided Monday morning, police said.

WASHINGTON — A bus driver and eight students were hurt when a Montgomery County, Maryland, school bus and a trash truck collided Monday morning, police said.

The students and driver were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to the collision just before 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of Norbeck Road in Aspen Hill.

The bus was headed to Farquhar Middle School in Olney, according to police.

As a result of the collision, Norbeck was closed between Layhill Road to the east and Barn Ridge Drive to the west until shortly after 10 a.m.

