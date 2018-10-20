Montgomery Co. teen arrested after making threats against high school

On Oct. 12, multiple students at Walter Johnson High School told their school resource officer that Luis Cabrera posted a threatening photo and statement to Snapchat.

WASHINGTON — A teen has been arrested on a charges of making threats against students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Oct. 12, multiple students at the school told the school resource officer that Luis Amilcar Cabrera, 18, of Rockville, had posted a photo of himself holding a loaded AR-15 rifle with the caption “School shooter” to Snapchat, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

Police say Cabrera is a former student.

The students who reported Cabrera said he made similar posts in the past month, including ones that read “I hate WJ” and “Ha, ha, I’m going to shoot up the school.”

In the videos he posted, Cabrera said he owns the AR-15 and keeps it with him at all times for protection. He has also been seen holding a .40 caliber KelTek rifle, police said.

In a press conference on Oct. 20, Montgomery County Police Capt. Paul Starks said Cabrera was staying with friends at an apartment in the Towson area, and Starks’ department worked with Baltimore County police to locate and arrest Cabrera.

When police arrested Cabrera, they also managed to recover both the AR-15 and KelTek rifles seen in his posts, as well as ammunition for both guns.

Montgomery County police charged him with one count of threat of mass violence on Friday. He is being held without bond.

Cabrera’s first hearing is in Rockville District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 22.

