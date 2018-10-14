202
Crash kills motorcyclist in Montgomery Co.

By Madeleine Simon October 14, 2018 11:10 am 10/14/2018 11:10am
WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County motorcyclist died Saturday evening, and two more people were injured after a crash in Ashton near Olney, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation by Montgomery County police determined Gregory Viccharelli, 56 of Ashton was riding a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Route 108 around 7 p.m., when he collided with a Toyota RAV4 driving eastbound on a curve between Ashland Drive and Tucker Lane.

First responders found Viccharelli and two others injured — the Toyota’s driver and one passenger. Viccharelli was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The two occupants of the Toyota were transported and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were still investigating the collision, and asked anyone with relevant information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is the general area of the crash.

