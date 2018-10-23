Crisis center said former Walter Johnson student ‘not a threat’ after Snapchat post

A crisis center said that a former Walter Johnson High School student was "not a threat" after police were alerted eight months ago to a Snapchat he posted hoping "everyone at WJ dies," according to charging documents.

Luis Cabrera, 18, is charged with one count of threatening mass violence at the school.

He went in front of a Montgomery County District Court judge Monday at a hearing intended to keep the teen from accessing or purchasing weapons.

The judge ordered that Cabrera cannot have access to weapons or be able to purchase them. Cabrera will be back in District Court on Oct. 29 so a judge can decide whether to extend the temporary protection order.

He is being held without bond.

On Feb. 23, charging documents said that Cabrera posted a statement on Snapchat reading “I hope everyone at WJ dies.” Students at the school brought the post to the attention of the principal, who then contacted police.

Police alerted a crisis center that evaluated Cabrera and deemed he was “not a threat” at the time. The center referred Cabrera to alcohol counseling.

The center discovered that the school had recently informed Cabrera that he would not be graduating because he missed too much school, and believed that could have triggered his social media post, according to the charging documents.

On Oct. 5, a student at the high school informed the assistant principal that Cabrera had posted a video of someone holding a loaded rifle and the words “Stop Power” to Snapchat. The student was concerned even though Cabrera no longer attended the school.

On Oct. 12, students from Walter Johnson contacted a school resource officer because another student had received Snapchat messages from Cabrera displaying him holding assault rifles and firearms.

Since then, several students have provided the police with photos of Cabrera holding a loaded rifle with the words “School shooter Camille,” and said he has posted both “I hate WJ” and “Ha, ha, I’m going to shoot up the school” within the last month, according to the charging documents.

Cabrera has stated in videos that he owns the AR-15 and keeps it with him at all times for protection. Other videos show him holding a .40 caliber KelTek rifle.

A letter was sent to Cabrera to inform him that he is not allowed to come on school grounds, and the school notified all security officers to be on alert for Cabrera. His photo was sent to all main office staff to make sure he is not let into the school.

