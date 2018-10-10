202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » After MCPS students struck,…

After MCPS students struck, Montgomery Co. leaders push for more safety reviews

By Melissa Howell October 10, 2018 6:59 am 10/10/2018 06:59am
Share
A 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition while three other girls are expected to be OK after a car careened onto the sidewalk on Georgia Avenue. All four victims are students at Kennedy High School. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Wednesday is National Walk to School Day, but after four Montgomery County high school students were struck while waiting for a bus in Aspen Hill, Maryland Tuesday, local leaders are pushing for more roadway safety reviews.

Related Stories

A 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition while three other girls are expected to be OK after a car careened onto the sidewalk on Georgia Avenue. All four victims are students at Kennedy High School.

” … We are concerned that this is another pedestrian-involved incident occurring along a high-volume state roadway,” said Council Vice President Nancy Navarro and Councilman Craig Rice said in Tuesday statement.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, we will seek to review this incident with our partners at the Maryland State Highway Administration, the Maryland Department of Transportation, Montgomery County Public Schools, and the Montgomery County Police Department to understand what happened and do everything in our power to ensure the protection of our children,” their statement said.

Navarro and Rice said they will request a joint meeting between several committees, including the Education and Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment committees to discuss strategies to prevent such accidents.

The statement calls on local partners to improve efforts to keep kids safe and address concerns when it comes to bus stops on busy roads.

The statement also mentions a joint effort that is now in the works between the county’s planning board and Vision Zero team, a team committed to reducing severe and fatal collisions on county roads, to study the Aspen Hill area and potential improvements.

The statement went on to stress the importance of local leaders doing everything in their power to keep kids safe inside and outside the classroom.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
aspen hill craig rice Education News georgia avenue Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell montgomery county council Montgomery County, MD News nancy navarro pedestrian struck pedestrians Transportation News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

We’re looking for our next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for both themselves and their school.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500