Car strikes students waiting for bus in Aspen Hill

A car struck high school students waiting for a Montgomery County Public Schools bus on Oct. 9, 2018, (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

WASHINGTON — High school students waiting for a Montgomery County Public Schools bus in Aspen Hill, Maryland were struck by a car that police say “may have left the road” Tuesday morning.

Five people have been taken to the hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Montgomery County police Capt. Paul Starks tells WTOP that police are not certain how many students were actually struck. The students, he said, were high school and middle school aged.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tells WTOP that seven people in total were hurt. He could not say how many were pedestrians and how many were in the car.

It happened on Georgia Avenue near the intersection of Wendy Lane in front of Rita’s Italian Ice around 7 a.m.

Northbound Georgia Avenue between Hewitt Avenue and Aspen Hill Road is closed as police investigate.

Montgomery County police have tweeted that the driver remained on the scene.

WTOP’s Joslyn Chesson contributed to this story.

