Md. orchard’s corn maze this year honors the Stanley Cup champions

By Jack Pointer September 24, 2018 8:25 pm 09/24/2018 08:25pm
The 2018 corn mazes at Rock Hill Orchard have a familiar look to hockey fans. (Courtesy Rock Hill Orchard )

WASHINGTON — The puck is about to drop on corn maze season.

And this year, Rock Hill Orchard in Mount Airy, Maryland, is paying tribute to the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals in appropriate fashion.

One of the orchard’s corn mazes is done up in the shape of Lord Stanley’s Cup; another features the Caps’ distinctive eagle-shaped-like-a-W logo. Together, they cover about 11 acres total. The maze was designed with a computer and GPS, the orchard said. The corn was cut for the maze when it was only about 2 feet tall.

The orchard’s Woodbourne Creamery is also paying tribute to the Caps by offering its “Rock the Red Velvet” ice cream throughout the month. (It’s normally only available during the playoffs.)

The corn mazes are open on Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A pumpkin patch and farm market are among the other things worth checking out before Old Man Winter drives his metaphorical Zamboni over everything.

