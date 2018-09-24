Md. orchard’s corn maze this year honors the Stanley Cup champions

One of Rock Hill Orchard's corn mazes is done up in the shape of Lord Stanley's Cup. Another features the Caps' distinctive eagle-shaped-like-a-W logo. Visitors can also get a scoop of an ice cream flavor that's normally only available during the playoffs.

WASHINGTON — The puck is about to drop on corn maze season.

And this year, Rock Hill Orchard in Mount Airy, Maryland, is paying tribute to the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals in appropriate fashion.

One of the orchard’s corn mazes is done up in the shape of Lord Stanley’s Cup; another features the Caps’ distinctive eagle-shaped-like-a-W logo. Together, they cover about 11 acres total. The maze was designed with a computer and GPS, the orchard said. The corn was cut for the maze when it was only about 2 feet tall.

The orchard’s Woodbourne Creamery is also paying tribute to the Caps by offering its “Rock the Red Velvet” ice cream throughout the month. (It’s normally only available during the playoffs.)

The corn mazes are open on Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A pumpkin patch and farm market are among the other things worth checking out before Old Man Winter drives his metaphorical Zamboni over everything.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.