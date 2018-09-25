Md. man charged in night burglaries, attempted sex offense against 12-year-old

A Maryland man has been charged in connection to a series of home burglaries and an attempted sexual offense of a girl that police said took place in the Ashton-Sandy Spring and Colesville areas last week.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with a series of home burglaries and an attempted sexual offense of a girl that police said took place in the Ashton-Sandy Spring and Colesville areas last week.

Thomas M. Hill, 21, of Sandy Spring, is facing multiple charges: three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of attempted first-degree burglary, one count of attempted first-degree rape and one count of attempted third-degree sexual offense, the Montgomery County police said.

The first burglary happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 20, when police responded to the 800 block of Llewellyn Manor Drive for a burglary. The homeowner, who was awakened by their barking dog, found that someone had forced his way into the home and stolen property. Police said that during the investigation, officers discovered a fresh stain on the homeowner’s driveway that revealed that whatever vehicle had been waiting there was leaking antifreeze.

Then, just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, another burglary took place at a home in the 17700 block of Tree Lawn Drive. The homeowner, who had gone downstairs for a drink of water, discovered that someone had broken in and stolen property. Police said that officers found a stain in the victim’s driveway that was similar to the one from the earlier burglary.

An attempted burglary happened around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Norwood Road, police said. The homeowner heard a noise outside and found that someone had tried to break in. That homeowner noticed a vehicle leaving the area. Officers, again, found a stain in the driveway.

Minutes later, police said officers were called to Carlisle Drive in the Colesville area. The homeowner there told police he heard his 12-year-old daughter scream from a nearby room, then heard a door slam and a vehicle drive off. Police said the suspect had broken in, stolen property and also tried to sexually assault the girl in her bedroom. Again, in the driveway, was a stain similar to the other burglaries.

By 4:34 a.m., officers patrolling the Norwood Road area for the suspect saw a Chevy Tahoe, similar to the one seen outside the Carlisle Drive home, traveling on New Hampshire Avenue. Police said a traffic stop was made, which was when officers found the stolen Carlisle Drive property and noticed that the vehicle was leaking antifreeze.

Hill was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the Tahoe.

Police then arrested Hill. He admitted in a police interview to his involvement in the burglaries and made statements about the attempted sexual assault, the police said. He is being held without bond.

