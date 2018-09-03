202
Body of missing Md. man found along upper Chesapeake

By John Domen September 3, 2018 10:39 am 09/03/2018 10:39am
WASHINGTON — The body of a missing Montgomery County, Maryland man has been found where the Sassafras River empties into the Chesapeake Bay on the upper Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Friends of the man tell WTOP he’s 50-year-old George Barnes, who owned Dedicated Fitness Personal Training in Germantown.

Police say Barnes and some friends had left a marina in Georgetown, Maryland, to spend the day on the waters of the Sassafras River.

Candy Thomson with Maryland Natural Resources Police said everybody “minus someone watching the boat” jumped into the water to swim.

“When they all went to get back on [the boat] they realized the victim was missing. They jumped back in the water to search for him. They could not find him,” said Thomson.

Thompson told WTOP that Barnes’ body was found about 1,500 yards from shore.

Topics:
Dewey Barnes germantown man Local News man missing Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
