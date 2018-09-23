Altercation outside Silver Spring 7-Eleven leads to deadly shooting

Deon Christopher McDonald, of Hyattsville, was purchasing an item from a 7-Eleven early Sunday morning. After an argument with the store clerk, a security guard got involved and shot McDonald outside the establishment.

WASHINGTON — A Hyattsville, Maryland, man is dead after being shot by a 7-Eleven security guard following a dispute early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the 7-Eleven at 8202 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, around 4 a.m., Montgomery County police say.

Police found 27-year-old Deon Christopher McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries after officers had begun lifesaving efforts.

McDonald was purchasing an item from the convenience store and became involved in an argument with the store clerk, Montgomery County police said in a Sunday news release. A security guard contracted by the property manager intervened.

An altercation between McDonald and the 44-year-old security guard became physical and continued outside of the convenience store. The security guard then shot McDonald, police say.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are working with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

