New video, photos released of suspect in Wheaton mall double homicide

New photos and videos have been released as Montgomery County police say all leads in the 2017 murder of two men have been exhausted.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police have released photos and videos of a suspect sought in a double homicide at the Westfield Wheaton Mall in early 2017.

Angel Alfredo Gomez-Pineda, 24, and Kevin Siloe Moya Cruz, 22, were stabbed to death by an unknown man on the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2017.

The suspect was only described as an unidentified black male, and police say they have exhausted all leads in the case.

Newly released videos and photographs show a hooded man inside the Wheaton mall at 3:13 p.m. At about 3:17 p.m., emergency services received a 911 call for an assault and possible stabbing.

In a news release, detectives detailed a series of events that ended with two men dead on the mall’s lower level.

The two victims initially approached the suspect, and began an argument which eventually turned physical. After briefly going their separate ways, the two victims returned to face the suspect, joined by two more men and wielding “bamboo sticks that were being used as exterior decoration of a mall restaurant.”

A second fight ensued, and police say the suspect ultimately produced a knife and stabbed Cruz and Gomez-Pineda. The suspect fled the scene.

Police are asking members of the public with any information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 — or for those wishing to remain anonymous, 1-866-411-8477.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.