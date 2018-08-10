3 injured in severe collision on Rockville Pike

The collision occurred at the road's intersection with Indianola Drive in Rockville. Two people were being treated for minor injuries, while a third's injuries were more critical.

WASHINGTON — A serious collision Friday morning shut down traffic for a few hours on northbound Rockville Pike (Maryland Route 355).

The collision occurred at the road’s intersection with Indianola Drive in Rockville.

According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann, two people were being treated for minor injuries, while a third’s injuries were more critical.

MCFRS on the scene of a collision with entrapment on NB Frederick Ave at Indiana in Rockville. Extended extrication. 2 transported with minor injuries, 1 transported with serious LTI. NB Frederick Ave will be closed possibly for hours. pic.twitter.com/KkWEDpSKn4 — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) August 10, 2018

