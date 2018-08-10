3 injured in severe collision on Rockville Pike

The collision occurred at the road's intersection with Indianola Drive in Rockville. Two people were being treated for minor injuries, while a third's injuries were more critical.
WASHINGTON — A serious collision Friday morning shut down traffic for a few hours on northbound Rockville Pike (Maryland Route 355).
The collision occurred at the road’s intersection with Indianola Drive in Rockville.
According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann, two people were being treated for minor injuries, while a third’s injuries were more critical.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.