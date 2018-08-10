202
3 injured in severe collision on Rockville Pike

By Jack Pointer August 10, 2018 1:51 pm 08/10/2018 01:51pm
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was on the scene of Friday morning's collision, located at the road's intersection with Indianola Drive. (Steve Mann via Twitter)

WASHINGTON — A serious collision Friday morning shut down traffic for a few hours on northbound Rockville Pike (Maryland Route 355).

The collision occurred at the road’s intersection with Indianola Drive in Rockville.

According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann, two people were being treated for minor injuries, while a third’s injuries were more critical.

crash montgomery county fire and rescue rockville pike
500