Parking improves outside Bethesda’s Tastee Diner

The Marriott headquarters construction on Woodmont Avenue reduced on-street parking on the block shared by the diner, according the owners. But, unlike last weekend, the no-parking bags have been removed from parking meters on Norfolk Avenue.

“We understand that they have to close the meters off while they’re doing their construction,” Beth Cox, manager of Tastee Diner, said. “All we asked is that when everyone is finished around 4 or 4:30 p.m., until the following morning, that they take the no-parking bags off the meters. And they have done that and we’re extremely grateful.”

The diner is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation officials said that metered parking has been dutifully restored on Woodmont Avenue each day at 4 p.m. — at the end of the construction day — but the diner said the no-parking bags had remained on meters on Norfolk Avenue outside the entrance of the restaurant.

The diner had warned last week that reduced sales due to parking limitations could force layoffs or a cutback in hours for some of the restaurant’s 45 employees.

“The layoff risk has not passed; we’re still very slow during the week,” said Cox, who said that she expects the no-parking bags will go back on the meters Monday morning at 7:30.

“The county needs to take steps to protect small businesses during this and similar construction. We must protect local businesses during construction,” said Marc Elrich, council member at-large and Democratic candidate for Montgomery County Executive. “Just as we welcome and support Marriott coming to Bethesda, we must also support our longtime small businesses.”

Tastee Diner has operated in Bethesda since 1935 and the dining car has been at it’s present location, the corner of Woodmont and Norfolk Avenues, since 1958. It has legions of loyal fans.

“My daughter’s leaving for college tomorrow, and it was essential that we come here for breakfast this morning,” said Ilene Reid, of Rockville. “We love the diner, so anything that hurts their business greatly upsets me.”

Dana Gerber, her 18-year old daughter, has a picture from when she was just 7 years old, posted on a wood panel above one of the diner’s booths.

“I came here with my dad for a decade, and I come here with my friends whenever we want to hang out, and it’s a real special place,” said Gerber.

The diner is concerned that parking restrictions will further hurt sales during construction in the weeks and months ahead. Marriott headquarters is not expected to be completed until 2022.

“[The diner] should have free parking at night there. There’s no reason why people can’t go in after going to a play and have a nice breakfast,” said Robin Ficker, Republican candidate for county executive.

Ficker sees the parking issue between Marriott and Tastee Diner as part of a bigger problem.

“I think the parking rates are strangling Bethesda, period. They’ve tripled up to $2.25 an hour in just the last few years. I’m going to cut those rates,” he said.

The owner of the diner, Gene Wilkes, declined an offer to sell the property to Marriott in the spring.

